Haider Ali aims to learn more from batting coach Younis Khan

Young batsman Haider Ali is looking forward to learn more from the batting legend Younis Khan in the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Talking to Geo Super on Wednesday, the 20-year-old said that he learned a lot from the former captain in the England tour earlier this year, and is keen to learn more on this tour.

Khan, 42, has been appointed as the permanent batting coach of the national cricket team after his successful stint in the England in June this year on temporary basis.

The 34-member playing squad includes many young players including Haider Ali who is also the Vice Captain of Pakistan Shaheens.

The youngster is very excited for having another opportunity to learn from Khan. Ali said that the former captain helped him in reading the pitch during England tour which helped him improve his batting.

Talking about his batting technique, Ali said that he always tries to play his ‘natural game.’

The right-handed batsman was not worried about playing in different conditions. ”I have the experience of playing in England and South Africa so I’m not worried much about the conditions here,” he said.

“No matters the conditions I always focus on my natural game. Pitches in Pakistan are good but I prefer fast pitches as they’re more challenging,” he added.

The youngster is an admirer of Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam. He said that after he made it to national team, Babar supported him a lot. Talking of his favorite shot, Ali said that he enjoys cover drive the most.

The Attock born player is eyeing a long term career for men in green. “I want to play long and good for my country,” he said.

Pakistan cricket team arrived in Auckland on Tuesday and is currently spending the 3-day isolation period. The two teams will face each other for three T20Is and two Tests starting on Dec 18 and ending on Jan 8.

