New Zealand’s Greg Barclay elected as new ICC Chairman / Photo: ICC

New Zealand Cricket Director Greg Barclay has been elected as the new independent chairman of International Cricket Council (ICC), the governing body announced today.

In a media release on Wednesday, ICC said that the Auckland-based lawyer will be succeeding Shashank Manohar, who stepped down in June this year.

"It is an honour to be elected as the Chair of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their support,” Barclay was quoted in the statement.

“I hope we can come together to lead the sport and emerge from the global pandemic in a strong position and poised for growth,” he added.

Read: PCB's first-ever female director Alia Zafar feels honoured at her historic appointment

Barclay has become the second independent chair of the ICC elected by the fellow directors. Previously, the appointment was done on rotational basis.

Taking two-third majority in the 16-member ICC board, the New Zealand representative won over Imran Khwaja, the interim chairman, with a 11-5 lead, ESPNcricinfo reported.



"I’d like to thank Imran Khwaja for his leadership as acting ICC Chair during a difficult period for the game and I look forward to continuing a close working relationship with him in the future,” he said.

Barclay has been serving as the director of New Zealand Cricket from last 8 years and is also representing the country as ICC board member.

The governing body said that the lawyer will be stepping down from his positions at New Zealand Cricket to ‘lead ICC in an independent capacity.’

"I look forward to working in partnership with our Members to strengthen the game in our core markets as well as grow it beyond that ensuring more of the world can enjoy cricket. I take my position as a custodian of the game very seriously and am committed to working on behalf of all 104 ICC Members to create a sustainable future for our sport,” Barclay added.

Read: Pakistan cricket squad divided into four groups in New Zealand

New Zealand’s Greg Barclay elected as new ICC Chairman