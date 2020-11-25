Two-day Women Boxing Championship underway in Karachi / Photo: Faizan Lakhani

Karachi: 47 boxers from various parts of Karachi – aged 14 to 20 – are participating in the two-day Karachi Women Boxing Championship that started on Tuesday.



The event has been organized by Sindh Boxing Association in collaboration with DMC South of Karachi. Boxers from Karachi’s South, West and Central districts are participating in the event.

On opening day of the championship, 15 bouts were held in which enthusiast female boxers displayed fierce power, skill and passion to achieve their goals.

“This championship is first step for them to achieve their dreams to do something for the country,” said Asif Azeem, the organizer of championship.

Aiming to make a mark in boxing rings, the girls were excited to be participating in the event. “To win medals for Pakistan in all international events,” they responded when asked about their dreams.

“We can be like Laila Ali, Marry Kom or any other top boxer, if they can do it, why can’t us?” they added.

Boxing was one of the quickly growing sports in Pakistan once but in last few years the game has faced decline due to lack of interest and usual-politics at the helm of affairs in Boxing Federation.

Pakistan introduced female boxing in 2015 and Razia Banu emerged as the first female boxing star in the country.

Asghar Baloch, the Vice President of Pakistan Boxing Federation, was glad about women’s increased interest in the sport. “It is good to see girls getting interested in boxing; it is not just a sport but can also help them in self-defense. They’ve role model in likes of Mehreen and Razia who’ve made country proud,” he said.

The renowned boxing organizer added that they are trying to increase the pool of players in the country. “We have around 100 girls in our pool at this moment but we are making all efforts to increase this number as our target is to have at least 1,000 girls playing this sport,” he said.

“In Karachi, Liyari has good number of boxers and there are girls from Balochistan and other parts of country coming forward as well,” he added.

Asghar said that championship at grass root level will help in not only improving the standard of game but also in promoting it among the masses.

