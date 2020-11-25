Pakistan cricket squad divided into four groups in New Zealand / Photo: PCB

Karachi: 54-member Pakistan Cricket contingent has been divided into four different groups on arrival in New Zealand - each group isolated from the other, residing in separate blocks.



An official confirmed to Geo Super that players and other staff will remain in the bubble of their respective groups for 14 days; the duration will be calculated from the day of arrival in Christchurch.

“They will have training and other movements at decided times, each different from the rest. It is like a different bubble for each group. Virtually, each group is isolated from the other groups and living in own bubble,” he said.

“It is like four different bubbles within the bio secure environment set for the team,” the official added.

Every group has a set of players and officials both so that players’ training can be managed properly with the best available coaching staff.

Cricketers Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Fawad Alam, Yasir Shah, Haris Sohail, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Azhar Ali, Imam ul haq are placed in Group I along with batting coach Younis Khan, trainer Yasir Malik, media manager Ibrahim Badees and Dr. Hafiz Naeem.

The Group II mainly consists of Pakistan Shaheens’ players and officials. It has Abdullah Shafiq, Zeeshan Malik, Imran Butt, Sohail Khan, Ammad Butt, Danish Aziz, Rohail Nazir, Zafar Gohar, Ejaz Ahmed (coach), Mohammad Imran (masseur), Usman Hashmi (Analyst), Saboor Ahmed (Trainer) and Rao Iftikhar Anjum (Bowling coach).

All rounder Iftikhar Ahmed, bowling coach Waqar Younis and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed are placed in Group III along with Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Cliff Deacon (physiotherapist), Mansoor Rana (manager) and Col. Usman Anwari (Security manager).

The think tank of Pakistan team including the head coach Misbah ul Haq, captain Babar Azam, his red ball deputy Mohammad Rizwan, white ball vice captain Shadab Khan and assistant manager Shahid Aslam are all in Group VI along with Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Musa Khan, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Talha Ejaz (Analyst), Malang (masseur) and Dr Sohail Saleem.

Meanwhile, another source confirmed to Geo Super that the players are done with their first Covid-19 tests and if the results come out negative, they can start their training after completing the three days isolation period.

“For next few days, the training is going to be within groups,” they said.

Pakistan Cricket team will kick off the series against New Zealand with three T20Is on 18th, 20th and 22nd of December while the first test will start on December 26 followed by the second one on January 3.

Pakistan Shaheens, formerly known as Pakistan A, will play two four-day games against New Zealand A and number of T20 games against different New Zealand XIs and domestic sides.

According to the schedule, the first four-day game will commence on December 10 while the second one will start from December 17.

Facing multiple oppositions, the Shaheens will play T20s against New Zealand XI on December 23, Northern Knights on December 27, Wellington Firebirds on December 29, and Canterbury Kings on January 1st.

