Adnan Gandhi appointed Special Olympics Pakistan's Fitness Ambassador

Adnan Gandhi has successfully run 10 full marathons in New York, Chicago, Istanbul and Dubai over the past decade.

Triathlete Adnan Gandhi has been appointed the Fitness Ambassador for Special Olympics Pakistan.

He has been tasked with the supervision of more than 13 Special Olympics events over the next two years.

Adnan Gandhi brings with him almost a decade of international marathoning experience.

Gandhi is an experienced triathlete, having successfully run 10 full marathons in New York, Chicago, Istanbul and Dubai over the past decade.



He has also competed in and completed two Half Ironman races in Dubai in 2018 and 2020.



Gandhi, in an interview with Geo Super, reiterated his motto: "Train in Pakistan, and compete anywhere in the world".

"I want all our special athletes and children in Pakistan to embrace and bravely take on with the events we are working on for them," he added.



Special Olympics Pakistan, as per its mission statement, "strives to provide year-round sports training and athletic competitions in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities (ID)".

