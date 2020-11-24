Shahid Afridi finally on his way to Sri Lanka to play LPL 2020

Veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi is on his way to Sri Lanka to participate in the inaugural Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 - a day after missing his original flight.

Afridi, who is to captain Galle Gladiators in the tournament, took to Twitter to inform his fans that he was finally Sri Lanka-bound.

"Thank God I was able to take the flight in time and now I'm on way way to Colombo and then Hambantota to join Galle Gladiators for the LPL," he wrote.

The tardiness on Afridi's part is set to cost him two matches of the LPL 2020 as his mandatory isolation period will begin later than the rest of his teammates'.

Galle Gladiators are owned by Pakistan Super League franchise Quetta Gladiators.

The sister franchise will feature several other Pakistani players, including Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Amir and Waqas Maqsood.

Quetta captain Sarfaraz was also supposed to captain Galle but his selection in the national squad for New Zealand series ruled him out, paving way for Afridi to take over.

