PCB's first-ever female director Alia Zafar feels honoured

Alia Zafar

Alia Zafar, the first female independent member of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Board of Governors, has said that she feels honoured to be a part of a historic appointment and open new avenues for women.



A human resource professional, Alia currently is the HR group head at a prominent bank in Punjab.

Earlier this month, she was allotted a place on the PCB's BoG - a twin first as not only independent directors had never been appointed before but the BoG also never had a female representative.

"I feel very honoured and happy to be a part of history in making," Alia told Geo Super in Lahore. "I am also the first female cricket director in this region and that will surely make me an inspiration for women.

"Women are in no way any less than men. It's just that they do not get opportunities. But since I have got the opportunity, I will make it count."

Alia explained how the appointment of unpaid, independent directors will improve PCB's governance.

"Now that independent directors have been appointed, I think the governing board can no longer be just a rubberstamp," she said.

"We are independent, not drawing salaries and do not have any personal interests, which is why we can give our honest review."

