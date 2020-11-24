urdu

Fakhar Zaman clears Covid-19 test, ends isolation after condition improves

Sohail Imran

Time Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has been permitted to end his isolation and go back home after he cleared his Covid-19 and other tests.

Zaman missed the New Zealand tour despite being named in Pakistan's 35-man squad. 

Hours before the team was to leave for Auckland from Lahore on Monday, he had developed a fever and showed symptoms similar to Covid-19, which had rendered him unable to travel according to the prescribed guidelines.

Subsequently, he was isolated. However, his latest Covid-19 test, too, has come out negative while his condition has also improved, and so he has been allowed to move back home.

