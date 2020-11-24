Fakhar Zaman clears Covid-19 test, ends isolation after condition improves

Fakhar Zaman

Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has been permitted to end his isolation and go back home after he cleared his Covid-19 and other tests.

Zaman missed the New Zealand tour despite being named in Pakistan's 35-man squad.

Hours before the team was to leave for Auckland from Lahore on Monday, he had developed a fever and showed symptoms similar to Covid-19, which had rendered him unable to travel according to the prescribed guidelines.

Subsequently, he was isolated. However, his latest Covid-19 test, too, has come out negative while his condition has also improved, and so he has been allowed to move back home.

