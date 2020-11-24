Azhar Ali launches cricket academy in Lahore

Test star Azhar Ali

Test star Azhar Ali is planning to set up a cricket academy in Lahore for young and aspiring cricketers, The News reported on Tuesday.

The ground work for the academy has already been laid and the facility is scheduled to become operational from December 1.

The former Test captain has named the academy after himself and had even conducted training camps before his departure with the national team for the tour of New Zealand.

