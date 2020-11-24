Pakistan's touring party in New Zealand has reached Hilton Hotel in Christchurch from Auckland.

The entire contingent will remain in mandatory isolation for 14 days on the orders of the local government.

The 34-member playing squad and 20 officials of support staff have been divided into four groups.

The entire touring party's first Covid-19 test has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Two more tests will be taken later.



Those whose first test's results come back negative will be allowed to train in a biosecure environment after three days.

Pakistan and New Zealand's T20I series starts on December 18.

READ: Pakistan cricket squad leaves for New Zealand

In pictures: Pakistan squad arrives in Christchurch for 14-day isolation