Asad Shafiq seeks Mohammad Yousuf's help to exit batting slump

Asad Shafiq in action during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.

Middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq has sought help from batting maestro Mohammad Yousuf after being dropped from Pakistan’s squad for the tour to New Zealand.

Days after losing his long-held spot in the national team, Shafiq scored 141 for his domestic side Sindh in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.

He later told the media that he wants to convert his decent starts into big totals and has been invited to work on that facet of his game by Yousuf, who is working at the National High Performance Centre as the batting coach.

“I do realise that I wasn’t able to convert my scores into big totals after decent starts. This was putting pressure on me,” Shafiq said.

“I spoke to him (Yousuf) during the National T20 Cup and he himself suggested that I should visit him. I have talked to him and as soon he gets a suitable time, I will start working with him."



Shafiq last scored a three-figure score in December 2018 when he hit a 104 against New Zealand at Abu Dhabi. Since then, he has managed to contribute just six half-centuries in 17 innings.

Despite this, he remains Pakistan’s third-highest run-scorer since January 2019, with 510 runs in 15 innings at an average of 34.00. The two ahead of him are Shan Masood and Babar Azam.

