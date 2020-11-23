Meesha Shafi dismisses rumours about wanting to date Babar Azam

Pakistani singer and model Meesha Shafi has dismissed the rumours on social media about her wanting to date national cricket team captain Babar Azam.

Taking to the popular photo-sharing app Instagram, the model called out a page by the name of ‘babarazamfanarmy’ for sharing false quotes abou her wanting to date the cricket star.

“I have no idea who this is or why it exists. It makes zero sense. 100% concocted out of thin air,” she wrote in her Instagram story while sharing the post by the page which made the claim.

The post had the picture of the two with Meesha being quoted as, “I always stick to TV when he is batting, and when he gets out I switch my TV off. I would love to date him anytime, I just love him.”

Brushing off the fabricated claim, the singer added “This quote is fabricated. @instagram kindly remove this post. Thank you.”

