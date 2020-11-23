‘I never took drugs to enhance performance’ Shoaib Akhtar / Photo: @shoaib100mph (Twitter)

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Monday said that he never took drugs to enhance his bowling performance.

According to Associate Press of Pakistan, the Rawalpindi born pacer attended an Anti-Narcotics Forces’ (ANF) annual drug burning ceremony on Monday. During the event, the former quickie said that despite being pushed to use drugs to improve his performance, he always refused to do so.

“When I started paying cricket I was told you can’t bowl fast and to achieve good speed of 100 kmph I will have to use drugs. But I have always refused to do so,” he said.

The former cricketer also shared multiple pictures of the event on his Twitter account. He appreciated ANF's efforts for a 'drug free Pakistan' and said he was honoured to be invited as the 'guest of honor.'

The Rawalpindi Express also said that a top class Pakistani cricketer’s career was destroyed only because of drugs. Although, he did not name the player, it’s believed he hinted at Mohammad Asif.

Referring to the 2010 Pakistan cricket spot-fixing scandal, Akhtar said, “Similarly Pakistani pacer Muhammad Amir was also cautioned before the tour of England but he was taken away by bad company.”

The 45-year-old encouraged youth to participate in healthy activities by giving the example of Prime Minister Imran Khan who does morning walk daily.

