Wasim Akram says Viv Richards was the ‘best thing’ that happened to cricket

Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram has said that the great West Indies all-rounder Vivian Richards was the ‘best thing’ that happened to cricket.

The left-arm pacer took to Twitter to appreciate the Caribbean legend on late Sunday. “Sir, without a doubt you were the best thing not only to happen to @windiescricket but to cricket itself!” Akram wrote while re-tweeting the player.

The former captain said that he was fortunate to share a cricket field with the West Indian great. “I am so lucky to have had the chance to play against you,” he added.

Vivian Richards, better known as Sir Viv, shared multiple pictures on the bird-app same day reminiscing the memories of his initial playing days.

Remembering his debut day, Sir Viv talked about how ‘lucky and incredible’ he feels to have had represented West Indies cricket team. “46 years go, I started my first ever game for @windiescricket. I can't express how lucky & incredible I felt representing this team, who have always produced legendary cricketers,” he wrote.

“Always proud to have played with & against some exceptional talents. It was an incredible journey!” Richards added.

Richards is considered as one of the finest batsmen in cricket’s history. In his 17-years long cricket career, the legend represented West Indies in 121 Tests and 187 ODIs respectively. He is currently a mentor to Pakistan Super League’s franchise team Quetta Gladiators.

