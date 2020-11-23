Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar condole Nawaz Sharif on mother’s death

Afridi, Akhtar condole Nawaz Sharif on mother’s death / Photo: Jang

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar have condoled with Pakistan Muslim League (N)’s leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif on the sad demise of their mother on Sunday.

Taking to the popular social media site Twitter, Afridi shared his sorrow at the unfortunate event by writing a verse from Iqbal’s poetry in Urdu that roughly translates: “"Now who will remember me in the midnight prayers!"

The former Pakistan captain further expressed his condolences to PML (N) leaders and their family by writing, “May God Almighty forgive Begum Shamim Akhtar and grant patience to Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and other family members in this hour of trial.”

Shamim Akhtar died on Sunday morning at the age of 93. She was not well and living with her son and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London since February this year.

Akhtar also condoled with the Sharif family on the bird-app. The right-arm pacer said that he’s extremely sad after reading about the news. “The news of the death of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif's mother and Maryam Nawaz's grandmother Mohtarma Shamim Akhtar was heartbreaking,” he wrote in the national language.

“May Allah Almighty grant her a place in Paradise and give patience to her family,” he added.

The Rawalpindi born fast bowler concluded his message by sharing a Quranic verse that said, “Verily we belong to Allah, and verily to Him do we return."

