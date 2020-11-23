PakvsNZ: Pakistan cricket squad leaves for New Zealand

Pakistan cricket squad leaves for New Zealand / Photo: PCB

National cricket squad has left for New Zealand this morning from Lahore. The 54 -member squad includes players from Pakistan’s National and Shaheens side and other officials.

The Babar Azam led side will be boarding a flight to Auckland from Dubai to kick off Pakistan’s tour to New Zealand, scheduled to begin December 18.

The national squad will spend a 14 -day quarantine period in New Zealands’s Lincoln University.

The members will remain isolated for three days upon their arrival in the country. After first covid-19 testing, players will be divided into different groups. Each group will be allowed to train together.

There will be three Covid-19 tests conducted during the quarantine period. Afterwards the squad will be allowed to move freely.

The 54-member squad includes 34 players and 20 officials.

Left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out from the tour last minute due to a fever. Few hours prior to the team’s departure, Fakhar developed body temperature and was unfit to travel with the team.

Pakistan will play 3 T20Is and 2 Tests against New Zealand.

The first T20 will be played on December 18 in Auckland, second T20 in Hamilton on December 20, while the last T20 of the series will be played in Napier on December 22.

The two teams will also face each other in a two-match Test series. The first test will be played in Mount Maunganui from December 26-30 and the second test in Christchurch from January 3-7. Babar

Babar Azam will be playing his first test series as a captain.

During the tour, Pakistan Shaheens will play two 4-day matches and 4 T20s against New Zealand A.

