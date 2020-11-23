PSL Draft 2016. Photo: File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering holding the player draft for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in the second week of December in Karachi, Geo Super has learnt.

Just a week after the PSL 2020 concluded with the crowning of Karachi Kings, the Board has already started looking ahead as the next PSL is scheduled during the Feb-March window, which is less than three months away.

Sources close to the matter have informed Geo Super that since Lahore and Islamabad have hosted PSL drafts in the past, Karachi is in pole position to get the honour this time.

Furthermore, due to Covid-19 protocols, the draft must be held outdoors - a condition far easier to meet in Karachi than Lahore and Islamabad, where the weather becomes far more unforgiving in the winters.

The draft, if Karachi gets the nod, will likely be held at the National Stadium. Alternatively, it could also be moved online, bypassing the physical staging altogether.

The PCB is moving ahead with its preparations despite its continued differences with the franchises over the league's pay structure. The move is an indication that the Board expects the differences to be resolved soon.

READ: Peshawar, Quetta to again miss out on PSL 2021 matches, PCB confirms

PSL 2021 player draft likely to be held in Karachi in December: report