Imran Butt. Photo: PCB/YouTube

Cricketer Imran Butt, who is a part of the New Zealand-bound Pakistani contingent and will be representing the Shaheens Down Under, has shown cricket fans what's inside a kit box that players receive from the Pakistan Cricket Board upon selection.

In a video released by the Board, the 24-year-old has taken the fans through a kit unboxing.

The box has the Shaheens' limited overs as well as four-day jerseys, an upper and, more importantly, the Test cap.

Butt, from Lahore, plays for Balochistan in domestic circuit. The Shaheens, meanwhile, are the rebranded version of what used to be Pakistan 'A'.

The seniors and Shaheens, collectively a group of 35 players, and 20 members of support staff, have left for New Zealand.





Kit unboxing: Imran Butt shows what's inside the box cricketers get