PCB CEO says Pakistan always supported Afghanistan's cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Wasim Khan said that Pakistan has always supported Afghanistan’s cricket.



Talking to media in Lahore on Sunday, PCB CEO said Pakistan has always had good interest in heart for its neighboring country.

Referring to Pakistan’s services in empowering cricket in Afghanistan, Wasim said “Afghan cricketers have played in our domestic cricket in both formats; T20 tournaments and first class Quaid-e-Azam trophy.”

“Previously Rashid Latif and Inzamam-ul-Haq have also been coaching their national sides,” he added.

The 49-year-old appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Afghanistan this week and hoped that it would improve the cricketing relations between the two nations.

“Imran Khan’s invitation to Afghan cricket team is a very welcoming step. We’ll try to work on this now,” Wasim said.

“The two boards will sit and decide for a possible window for this tour. We’ll try our best to come with a positive outcome,” he added.

Pakistan has a jam-packed cricket schedule for 2021 as the country will host South Africa, New Zealand and England cricket teams. It will also hold the sixth edition of its premier domestic T20 tournament, Pakistan Super League.

However, the board member believes developing cricket in Afghanistan is vital for the game’s growth. “Despite Pakistan having a very busy cricket schedule next year, we will still try to create a window for Afghanistan’s tour. In case if we fail to do so, we’ll definitely try to plan a series in 2022 season,” Wasim said.

Read: Wasim Khan says PCB will ‘keep investing’ in Pakistan’s economy

PCB CEO says Pakistan always supported Afghanistan cricket