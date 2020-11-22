Sania Mirza donates to Aisam-ul-Haq’s charity initiative / Photo: Aisam-ul-Haq

Karachi: Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza on Saturday donated her racquet to Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam ul Huq for his charity foundation 'Stars Against Hunger.'

The tennis heroes from Pakistan and India met at a neutral venue in Dubai as Aisam was in United Arab Emirates for a transit stay while on his way back from a tour.

Sania’s husband and Pakistan’s former cricket captain Shoaib Malik was also present at the event as the celebrity couple hosted the player for lunch.

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik and Aisam-ul-Haq together in Dubai / Photo: Aisam-ul-Haq

“I couldn’t meet Sania earlier when she was in Pakistan as I was on Tennis tour. So, it was an opportunity for me to meet an old friend,” Aisam told Geo.

“She was kind enough to donate her tennis racquet to me for my organization Stars Against Hunger,” the Pakistani tennis star added.

Many big names in the game including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have donated their tennis items for this charity that is supporting people affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Aisam said that Sania is an old friend and if he was in Pakistan earlier, he would have hosted her and Malik in Lahore.

The Indian Tennis star was recently in Pakistan to meet her in-laws and to watch Pakistan Super League games where her husband represented the Peshawar Zalmi’s side.

Read: 'No plan to return to fighting': Khabib Nurmagomedov insists he'll stay retired

Sania Mirza donates to Aisam-ul-Haq’s charity initiative