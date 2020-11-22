Mohammad Hafeez says his son has more cricket sense than Ramiz Raja

Pakistan cricket all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has taken a dig at commentator Ramiz Raja, saying that his 12-year-old’s ‘game awareness’ is far better than that of former cricketer.

In an interview to Cricket Pakistan on Saturday, Hafeez said that, although, he respects Ramiz as a former player, he has reservations regarding his ‘cricket sense’ and ‘game awareness’.

“If you talk to my 12-year-old son, even his game awareness is better than Ramiz bhai,” he said.

The beef between Ramiz and Hafeez first started when the former advised the latter to take retirement earlier this year on his Youtube channel. The former cricketer had suggested the all-rounder to ‘retire gracefully’ and let youngsters get a chance to play for the national team.

Hitting back at the commentator, Hafeez said that taking retirement is going to be his personal decision. “If I’m unable to meet the fitness and performance standards, or believe there is a better product ready for Pakistan, I’d happily leave. I’m very satisfied with my cricketing career,” he said.

The 40-year-old also hinted that the commentator promotes his social media by these controversial takes. “If Ramiz bhai wants to continue saying such things to boost his YouTube channel, then I can’t stop him but I will continue to play for Pakistan as long as I’m fit and performing,” he added.

Hafeez with an incredible average of 155 was the highest runs scorer in Pakistan’s T20 series against England in September this year, leading him to win the Man of the Series award.

He’s been named in Pakistan’s T20 squad against New Zealand and will leave with the team tomorrow. Pakistan will play Kiwis for three T20Is and two Tests from December 18 to January 9.

