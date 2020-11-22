‘Big fan of Babar Azam’s batting’ says newcomer Imran Butt

Newest member in Pakistan’s cricket team squad Imran Butt has said that he’s a huge fan of captain Babar Azam’s batting in Lahore on Sunday ahead of team’s departure to New Zealand.



Talking to Geo Super, Butt said that he’s very excited to be sharing a dressing room with Babar. “Like everyone else, I’m also a huge fan of Babar Azam’s batting, his consistency,” he said.

The 24-year-old is hoping to learn a lot from the captain in the upcoming New Zealand tour. “I’m looking forward to observe Babar’s batting technique closely and discuss with him what is it that he does differently than other players,” Butt said in the remote interview.

The Lahore born player also said that he has played a lot of cricket with Babar at junior level and is very proud to see him do so well for the country around the world.



“Babar was my batch mate in u-15s, seeing him represent Pakistan at the highest level and achieving so much for the country makes me very proud,” Butt added.

Pakistan will play New Zealand for three T20Is and two Tests from December 18 to January 9.

Butt, who is initially a part of Pakistan Shaheens’ squad, is hopeful to cement a place in national team with his performance.

