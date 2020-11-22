PakvsNZ: Pakistan cricket team test negative for Covid-19

Pakistan cricket team test negative for Covid-19 ahead of New Zealand tour / Photo: File

Players of Pakistan cricket squad for their tour of New Zealand have tested negative for Covid-19 in Lahore, Geo News reported today.

The Covid-19 tests for all players and officials involved were conducted on Saturday with everyone returning a negative result.

The team will leave for the Kiwi Land tomorrow morning. Pakistan will play New Zealand for three T20Is and two tests from December 18 to January 9.

Upon arrival, the team and support staff has to spend three days in isolation in Auckland. Following that, they’ll be tested again for coronavirus.

The team and officials will then be divided into different groups of 15 to spend their 2-week quarantine period, as per Cricket Pakistan. Members of these groups will live separately and will not be allowed to interact with individuals of other groups until the quarantine period ends.

Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq in a press conference in Lahore had said that the New Zealand tour is crucial for Pakistan to improve its T20I rankings and gain valuable points in the ICC World Test Championship.

