Sohail Tanvir confident to play in LPL 2020 after second Covid-19 test

Tanvir optimistic to play in Lanka Premier League after second Covid-19 test

Pakistan cricket all-rounder Sohail Tanvir is optimistic about playing in Lanka Premier League (LPL) after taking a second Covid-19 test on Saturday.

Talking to Geo Super, the T20 specialist said he’s hopeful that his following test will come out negative.

Tanvir, 35, had tested positive on Friday after arriving in Sri Lanka to participate in their domestic T20 tournament. The star all-rounder went into 10-day isolation after the news.

The Rawalpindi born cricketer has been signed by Kandy Tuskers in the first edition of the league. His return will be determined by the medical authorities in charge.

Tanvir said that he was shocked to find his test result positive as he was not facing any symptoms. The all-rounder added that because he’s ‘totally fine’ and not having any fever or difficulty, he’s taken another Covid-19 test today.

The fast bowler is hoping for a favorable result this time so that he can get back in action for the T20 tournament starting on November 26.

The head coach of the franchise, Hashan Tilakaratne, however, said that the team is looking towards possible replacements after Tanvir tested positive yesterday.

