Sami Aslam's deal with USA Cricket will see him represent US in 3 years

Sami Aslam on his ODI debut in 2015. Photo: AFP/File

Pakistani Test cricketer Sami Aslam has struck a deal with USA Cricket that will see him spend the better part of the next three years in the United States and then gain eligibility to represent their national team in ODI and T20I cricket, Geo Super has learnt.

Aslam, 24, recently decided to quit Pakistan's domestic cricket in favour of moving to the US as he was distraught for being demoted to Balochistan's Second XI for the National T20 Cup - something that also opened up his old wounds of being snubbed at national level. While he was reinstated in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy's First XI, the damage had already been done.

Sources privy to the matter have confirmed to Geo Super that Aslam is entering an arrangement with US authorities that will see him spend the stipulated time -two years and 10 months - playing league cricket in the States and eventually represent the US national team.

Aslam has already been issued a US visa and intends to leave Pakistan in the next 10 days to start the next chapter of his career - one that will see him swap the crescent and star of Pakistan for the Star-Spangled Banner of the US.

