National Challenge Cup starts November 30

National Challenge Cup, Pakistan’s premier football competition, will start under the supervision of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on November 30 in Lahore, The News reported.

According to the paper, 28 teams from around the country will be participating in the event. The teams will be divided into seven groups of four each in the first round.

The top two teams from each group will make it to the round-of-16, accompanied by two best-third placed teams. Following that is the knockout stage of quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

Pakistan Army, the 2019 champions, will be defending the title. The championship comprises 58 matches that will be played at Punjab Stadium and Fame FC Ground in Lahore.

PFF National Technical Director Daniel Limones said that the tournament will ‘boost the domestic football scene’ in the country, bringing back in action the best teams and players.

“Men’s football activity is back. We need it. Let’s hope that the actual world situation is also helpful to improve our system,” he said.

Group A: Army, Baloch FC Noushki, Pakistan Police, HEC

Group B: NBP, Karachi United, Huma FC, Falcon Company

Group C: KRL, KPT, PIA, Saif Tex

Group D: PCAA, Afghan FC Chaman, Baloch FC Quetta, Lyallpur FC

Group E: Wapda, Navy, Asia Ghee Mills, SA Farms

Group F: SSGC, Masha United, Gwadar PA, Wohaib FC

Group G: Pakistan Air Force, SNGPL, Hazara Coal Company, Nimso FC.

