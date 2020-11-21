Darren Lehmann

Australia's former head coach Darren Lehmann has described Pakistan as a "beautiful place" and urged Cricket Australia to sanction a tour to the cricket-starved nation.

Lehman was a part of the Australian team that visited Pakistan in 1998, which remains their last tour of the country. The Kangaroos dodged the tour of Pakistan for the next decade due to political volatility before the 2010 attack on Sri Lanka boss put the proposition to bed completely.

Over the past few years, however, the security situation in Pakistan has changed dramatically, with England signing up for a late 2021 tour recently, and Lehmann believes Australia should do the same.

"Pakistan is a beautiful place to go," he was quoted as saying by Pak Passion Editor Saj Sadiq. "I really enjoyed my tour there. Their passion for the game is second to none. I can’t see why we wouldn’t go back if everything is safe, for the good of the game in their country."



Australia should tour Pakistan if security is right: Darren Lehmann