LPL 2020: Sohail Tanvir tests positive for Covid-19

Sohail Tanvir tests positive for Covid-19 / Photo: Getty Images

Pakistan cricket all-rounder Sohail Tanvir has been tested positive for Covid-19, ESPNcricinfo reported today.

According to media reports, Tanvir tested positive after arriving in Sri Lanka to participate in the Lanka Premiere League (LPL). The fast bowler has been kept in isolation for 10 days in a separate hotel away from other players and officials.

Tanvir, a known T20 specialist, was signed by Kandy Tuskers in the tournament.

The head coach of the franchise, Hashan Tilakaratne, said that the team is looking for possible replacements after the all-rounder’s test came positive. "We have to talk to the franchise owners and find somebody to replace Tanvir," he told ESPN.

The 35-year-old is expected to be out for at least two week with his return dependent on his recovery and medical authorities overseeing the tournament.

