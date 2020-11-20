Hockey coach worried over game’s deteriorating standard / Photo: Getty Images

National hockey coach Khawaja Junaid shared his concerns over the deteriorating standard of the hockey game in the country, The News reported today.

Talking to the paper, the head coach said that revolutionary steps are required at beginner’s level to bring back the lost glory of the national sport.

Junaid, 54, was not content with the overall standard of the game being played at the on-going National Hockey Championship and wished players were better prepared.

“Admitting that all players are coming out of a long break because of Covid-19, yet I feel these all players are professionals and they should have come well-prepared,” he said.

The former hockey player also emphasized on players’ lack of fitness, referring to it the ‘most worrying point.’ He said the modern game is all about fitness and strength.

“If you are professional, you have to be extremely fit and ready for all tournaments. I have watched the entire competition and have a feeling that a lot is required to make top aspirants ready for international events,” he added.

The head coach said that Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) should start investing at junior level hockey to spot the talent at an early stage and groom it to highest level.

"We definitely require a systematic approach to nourish youth, expose them internationally, and to keep working on their fitness and strength from the very start of their career,” he added.

