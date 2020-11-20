Days after Karachi Kings became the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season five champions, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has revealed that preparation for season six have already begun, Daily Jang reported.

The Kings defeated the Qalandars in PSL 2020 final on Tuesday but will only have three months to savour their title as the PSL 2021 is scheduled to begin in February.

With such a short window between now and the next PSL, Wasim has confirmed that work on the tournament's next edition is already underway.

The PSL's future has come under threat over the last few months due to a bitter dispute between the Board and the franchises, who claim that the league's financial model is skewed against them.

The PCB CEO, however, appeared to brush aside those concerns, adding that the matters with franchises will eventually be resolved, meaning that PSL 6 will go ahead as planned.

Preparations for PSL 2021 already underway: PCB CEO Wasim Khan