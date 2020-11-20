Mohammad Amir, other Gladiators land in Sri Lanka to play inaugural LPL

Mohammad Amir Photo: File

The Pakistani contingent of players and officials taking part in the inaugural Lanka Premier League (LPL) has reached Sri Lanka, according to Daily Jang.

The players that departed from Karachi were Azam Khan, Ahsan Ali, Chadwick Walton and Mohammad Amir.

All will represent Galle Gladiators - the sister franchise of Pakistan Super League franchise Quetta Gladiators, owned by Nadeem Omar.

Star all-rounder Shahid Afridi and team mentor Wasim Akram will leave for the island nation a few days later.

The LPL will begin in Hambantota from November 26, while the Gladiators featuring Pakistani players will be in action a day later.

The players and officials will have to remain in a mandatory quarantined before being allowed in the five-team tournament, which has faced multiple delays.

Former Pakistan captain and Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was also supposed to play in LPL but his selection in the national team for the New Zealand tour made him opt out.

