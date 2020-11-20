Kamran Akmal dropped from Quaid-e-Azam trophy after shoulder injury / Photo: File

Wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal has been ruled out of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and will not participate in the remaining matches due to shoulder injury, Geo News reported on Thursday.

Akmal, 38, was representing Central Punjab in the tournament. The veteran cricketer was also struggling to score as he only averaged 18 in the first class tournament this season so far.

The Lahore born batsman will be replaced by Ali Shan as Central Punjab's wicketkeeper for the fourth round of the tournament.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will resume today in Karachi after a break of 11 days due to the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

