Babar Azam

All-format captain Babar Azam has said that while he would consult with the team's senior players and former skippers, the final decision will be his on the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Babar made those remarks while speaking in a press conference days before the team's departure for the tour Down Under.

"I have learnt a lot from Azhar Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed," Babar admitted, adding "I will consult with them. Of course, I have to take the decision but I will seek advice."

He denied that there was added pressure on his shoulders due to being the unified captain, saying that "the PCB has given me the captaincy for long term and assured me of their complete confidence and liberty, which is why there is no pressure."

The captain dismissed the notion of any grouping with the team, saying that the players form "one unit" and are genuinely happy for each other's success.

Babar stressed on giving support to the team's young members and credited former coach Mickey Arthur for doing that with him, which he said made his own Test performances improve within the span of a year.

On personal front, he said that he has set himself the target of scoring centuries in New Zealand and England, having already done so in Australia in 2019.

READ: Official schedule, timing, departure dates for New Zealand tour

Will consult Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azhar Ali but decision to be mine: Babar Azam