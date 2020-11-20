Six players, coaches test positive for covid-19 in Quaid-e-Azam trophy

Six players and coaches from different association teams participating in the first class tournament, Quaid-e-Azam trophy, have tested positive for Covid-19, Jang reported today.



The second wave of Covid-19 has hit home hard as even the players are not safe this time. Balochistan’s player Bismillah Khan and head coach Faisal Iqbal have tested positive along with Sindh team’s assistant coach Iqbal Imam and Test wicket-keeper Adnan Akmal.

There was an 11-day gap in the tournament due to Pakistan Super League (PSL) play-offs. PCB officials said that the participants had to take the Covid-19 test after the break to re-enter the bio-secure bubble. The six reported people seem to not have followed the protocols after leaving.

Although, there is an option of players’ replacement, the corona positive cricketers can still participate in the event if they return two negative tests. The third test will take place in team hotel.

PCB medical panel have asked corona positive cricketers to stay at home and also advised others to stay alert.

The tournament’s fourth round is starting today in Karachi. Due to unavailability of Sarfraz Ahmed, Azhar Ali and Shan Masood as they depart for New Zealand, now Asad Shafiq, Hasan Ali and Umar Siddiq will be captaining Sindh, Central Punjab and Southern Punjab team.

Table toppers Southern Punjab will face SIndh in the fourth round of the event today in National Stadium Karachi.

