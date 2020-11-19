PCB CEO Wasim Khan hopeful of Austalia’s return to Pakistan

PCB CEO Wasim Khan hopeful of Austalia’s tour to Pakistan / Photo: Neville Chadwick

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Wasim Khan is pinning his hopes on Australia’s tour to Pakistan now after England cricket yesterday announced they’ll be visiting the country after 15 years.

“There is no reason right now Australia won’t be coming,” Wasim told The Sydney Morning Herald on Thursday.

The Kangaroos last visited Pakistan in 1998 and haven’t looked back due to security reasons. However, many Australian cricketers have visited the country recently while participating in Pakistan Super League (PSL) including Shane Watson, Ben Dunk, Chris Lynn, Ben Cutting and the late Dean Jones.

With England cricket ready to send its A-team to the country now, the highly-awaited resumption of Australian team playing in Pakistan seems to move a step closer.

In a statement released by PCB on Wednesday, Wasim hinted at a possible return of Australian cricket team to Pakistan in early 2022. “We also expect Australia to visit Pakistan for their FTP [Future Tours Programme] commitment in early 2022,” the 49-year-old said.

Although, there has been no official agreement between the two boards yet, the PCB CEO is optimistic about a favorable outcome. “Our international cricket departments are working together on the schedule for February and March 2022,” he told SMH.

“There’s been no formal announcement at the moment because there is still a lot of cricket to be played. But all things going well, we’re looking forward to welcoming them in 2022,” Wasim added.

