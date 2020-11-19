Moeen Ali shares excitement over Pakistan tour: ‘Can’t wait to go there’ / Photo: Getty Images

England cricketer Moeen Ali is excited about England’s first tour to Pakistan since last 15 years. “Can’t wait to go there” he said in a conference call from Cape Town on Wednesday.

England will visit Pakistan for a short tour next year to play two T20Is on Oct 14 and 15, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced yesterday.

The all-rounder believes Pakistan's decision to honour their commitment to tour England in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic this year played a role. Moeen said the decision by two boards is ‘a massive moment for cricket going forward.’

“I think it is right we go back after such a long time for the game itself and for Pakistan and cricket in the country,” the English batsman said

The 33-year-old cricketer visited Pakistan earlier this year during Pakistan Super League representing Multan Sultans. “Having been there not so long ago in the PSL, it was an amazing experience to play there,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday when the tour was announced, ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison said, ‘It’s a significant moment for both nations.’

He emphasized on the strong relationship the two boards enjoy. “ECB is delighted to be able to play our part in ensuring the safe return of international cricket to this wonderful nation of passionate cricket fans,” he added.

