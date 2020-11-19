PCB umpires argue, almost come to blows during hotel stay: report

Qaiser Khan and Rana Arshad, two members of Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) umpiring panel, were recently involved in a heated argument over dinner in Lahore and could have easily come to blows sans an intervention, according to The News.

The incident reportedly took place at a five star hotel where the officials were staying during domestic U-19 matches.

At the dinner table, a quarrel broke out between umpire Qaiser and Arshad. According to sources, senior match referee and other officials present there intervened.

The argument had almost reached a level of getting physical which was blatant violation of the Code of Conduct for officials but both the umpires escaped any action because their tiff remained unnoticed.

It may be recalled that Qaiser had also got involved with his fellow umpire during a match three years ago but despite the report of the match referee, no action was taken on the matter.



