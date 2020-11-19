Disheartened at national snubs, Sami Aslam decides to leave for US

Disheartened with the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) selection policy, Test cricketer Sami Aslam has decided to move to the United States and play club cricket there.

According to Daily Jang's sources, Aslam has informed his first-class side Balochistan's team management that he will not be playing the fourth round of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He has reportedly landed a decent contract in the US and decided to take himself out of contention for the national team at the tender age of 24.

One of the most successful U-19 ODI batsmen, Aslam had a difficult start to his Test career but turned heads with scores of 82 and 70 in a 2016 Test against England in Birmingham.

He was dropped from the side in 2017 on the back of an underwhelming home series against Sri Lanka, and while most fight their way back into contention, he never did.

Aslam's decision to leave domestic cricket for pastures abroad is similar to the one taken by fast bowler Mohammad Irfan Jr, who was also disillusioned at being picked in the Second XI, subsequently deciding to move to Australia.

