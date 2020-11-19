Watch: England, South Africa cricketers react to covid-19 testing / Photo: FILE

South Africa and England's cricket boards shared videos of their players getting tested for Covid-19 on their social media accounts this week.

England team reached South Africa on Tuesday to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is starting from Nov 27 and ending on Dec 9.

Post the arrival; players from both teams were tested for covid-19 as a safety regulation. The cricketing boards made the event fun by sharing the experience with fans on their social media.

Cricket South Africa today shared multiple videos in a three-tweet thread referred to as ‘Round 2 of Covid-19 testing' showing the reaction of players Lungi Ngidi and Kyle Verreynne as they were being tested for the novel coronavirus.

Read: Chacha Cricket speaks out against fake death news

The fast bowler did not even flinch as the long swab went into his nostril and got up flaunting his muscles. Verreynne, however, did not seem to like the procedure much as CSA tagged the batsman on twitter teasing him for having ‘low pain threshold.’



Earlier, England Cricket Board had shared a similar video of its star all-rounder Ben Stokes going through the test. Teasing the player, they wrote, “A different welcome to normal for Stokes” with a teary-eyed laughing emoji. The player’s reaction was close to that of Verreynne’s, followed by laughter bursts of officials in the background.

Read: Pakistan cricket team to tour England in July 2021

Watch: England, South Africa cricketers react to Covid-19 testing