Chacha Cricket speaks out against fake death news

Pakistan cricket’s most famous cheerleader, Chacha Cricket, has come out to speak against fake news of his death that circulated on social media on Wednesday.

Sharing a video message on Twitter, Chaudhry Abdul Jalil aka Chacha Cricket dismissed the news of his death and said he is ‘very much alive’ and ‘very well.’

He called out the person who started the rumour saying may Allah give him ‘hidayat (guidance)’

"Death is a reality, it will come and no one will save from it," he said in the video. However, he promised to continue waving Paksitan’s flag in cricket stadiums till he is alive.

Chacha is a regular supporter of men in green and has travelled around the globe to cheer for the team.

