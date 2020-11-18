PSL 2020: PCB announces HBLPSL 2020 Team of the Tournament

PCB announces HBLPSL 2020 Team of the Tournament / Photo: PCB

Karachi: Pakistan Cricket Board, in a press release, announced HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 Team of the Tournament selected by a 4-member independent jury today.

The 12-member side, captained by Shadab Khan comprises four foreign players and an emerging category player with representation from five franchises.

“I feel honoured to have been appointed captain of Team of the HBL PSL 2020, which includes some fine performers from one of the most successful events,” Shadab Khan said in the statement released by PCB.

The team consists of six players from Lahore Qalandars, three from Karachi Kings, while one each from Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi. No player from Multan Sultans, the table-toppers, could get a place in the team.

Commentators Bazid Khan, Ramiz Raja and Urooj Mumtaz were part of the jury along with Nadeem Khan, who is a member of the HBL PSL 2020 Technical Committee and PCB Director – High Performance.

While selecting the side, the independent jury considered a number of cricketing aspects, including consistency, impact on the side and results, fitness and best possible team combination, PCB reported.

Following is the team announced:

Babar Azam (Karachi Kings)

Chris Lynn (Lahore Qalandars)

Alex Hales (Karachi Kings)

Haider Ali (Peshawar Zalmi)

Mohammad Hafeez (Lahore Qalandars)

Shadab Khan (captain, Islamabad United)

Ben Dunk (wicketkeeper, Lahore Qalandars)

David Wiese (Lahore Qalandars)

Mohammad Amir (Karachi Kings)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars)

Mohammad Hasnain (Quetta Gladiators)

Fakhar Zaman (12th, Lahore Qalandars)

