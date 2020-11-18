Pakistan cricket team to tour England in July 2021 / Photo: The Nation

Karachi: Pakistan Cricket team will tour England in July next year to play three ODIs and three T20Is, both the cricket boards announced jointly on Wednesday.

The announcement was followed by an earlier statement that confirmed England’s first visit to Pakistan since 2005.

The July’s tour to England will be Pakistan’s sixth visit to the country in last six years.

According to schedule, the three ODIs that are part of ICC Super League will be played on 8th, 10th and 13th of July in Cardiff, London and Birmingham respectively. While the T20Is will be played on 16th, 18th and 20th July in Nottingham, Leeds and Manchester.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that England and Wales has become their second home as the team has been visiting it regularly since 2016. The player also focused on how the tours have improved their knowledge about the game.

“Apart from building relationships and understanding the culture, these tours have helped us to enhance and improve our cricket skills and knowledge, as we now have a good understanding of the conditions and wickets in that part of the world,” Babar said in a statement released by Pakistan Cricket Board.

The 26-year-old skipper emphasized on opportunities the team will have to improve its ranking in series against South Africa, England and New Zealand as lower-ranked sides are awarded more points if they win a series against a higher-ranked team.

“England is the world champion and the number-one ranked side in ODIs, while they sit second in the T20I table. Besides trying to collecting valuable Super League points, our overarching objective is also to improve our white-ball rankings,” he said.

“England boasts some outstanding and world-class cricketers, which is reflected in their team results in the past couple of years. But if we have to qualify directly for the World Cup and also improve our ranking, we have to play and beat stronger oppositions, and I know we are capable of doing this,” Babar added.

