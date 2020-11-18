England Cricket Board confirms Pakistan tour in October 2021 / Photo: PCB

Karachi: England has confirmed to send its cricket team to Pakistan for a short tour next year in October to mark their first visit to the country since 2005.

A joint announcement by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that England men’s team will make their first visit to Pakistan in 16 years. The guests will play two Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi on October 14 and 15, next year.

According to schedule, England’s cricket team will arrive in Karachi on October 12. After the series end, both teams will depart for India on October 16 for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

ECB confirmed the tour on Tuesday evening following last month’s invite by the PCB for a short tour in January 2021.

Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer said that it’s a real pleasure to announce the news as it represents a significant moment for both nations.

“As was demonstrated this summer, we have a strong relationship with PCB. ECB is delighted to be able to play our part in ensuring the safe return of international cricket to this wonderful nation of passionate cricket fans,” he said.

“As always, the safety and welfare of our players and staff will be paramount. We are working closely with PCB to ensure all the necessary plans are in place, especially concerning the anticipated levels of security around the team, the proposed travel protocols and of course the situation regarding the fast-moving and ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic,” Harrison added.

England last toured Pakistan in 2005 when they played three Tests and five One-Day Internationals.

Wasim Khan, PCB CEO said that the series will open the doors for both Test and Limited Overs’ tours in the country for the upcoming seasons.

“The full-strength England squad will arrive at the backend of our home white-ball series against New Zealand. We also expect Australia to visit Pakistan for their FTP commitment in early 2022, with England returning for both Test and White Ball tours in the 2022-23 season,” he said.

“The October 2021 games will allow the leading England cricketers to access and examine the world-class arrangements we will put together, which will give them further encouragement and confidence to not only return in 2022-23 but also express their interest in the Pakistan Super League, which has grown to become one of the top leagues in the world,” Wasim added.

The PCB CEO also emphasized on the enhanced progress made over the last two years as the announcement shows PCB’s nurturing relationship with various cricket boards and international players.

“The ECB’s confirmation further endorses Pakistan as safe and secure. Importantly, this announcement speaks volumes for the relationship that we have with the ECB and I would like to thank the ECB for their strong will and desire to make this short tour a reality,” Wasim added.

