PSL 2020: Karachi Kings dedicate maiden PSL trophy to Dean Jones

Karachi Kings have dedicated their Pakistan Super League (PSL) title victory to late coach Dean Jones after beating Lahore Qalandars in the final last night.

Winning the trophy for the first time, the 2020 PSL champions’ captain Imad Wasim said that it was Jones’ hard work that empowered them to reach the stage.

"Dean Jones, of course, gets credit because what he taught us, very few coaches in the world can," Imad said in the post-match presentation.

The Australian cricketer turned coach died this year in late September in India where was working as commentator for Indian Premier League. Jones was associated with PSL in all five editions. Last night’s final would’ve been his third PSL title victory; previously he won two titles with Islamabad United.

Wasim Akram, who replaced Jones as Karachi’s head coach also dedicated the victory to him. “Of course this win is for Dean Jones […] it's the late Jones' hard work that had brought this about,” he said.

Last week, PSL kicked off its play-offs stage with a tribute to Jones. Before the match began, officials and players honoured the Australian with a minute-long silence while the screen read ‘Forever in our hearts, Deano!” The players of Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans stood in the shape of a ‘D’ to pay their respects.

