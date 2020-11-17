Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: Live score, commentary PSL 2020 final

PSL 2020 final

Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and decided to bat first against Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 final at the National Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 8pm. Live score and commentary for the match appear in this thread. The page does not refresh automatically.

Poll results are in: Lahore Qalandars are the overwhelming fan-favourites:

7:31pm: Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and decided to bat first. It's surprising as all the toss winners had favoured bowling first on the same pitch in play-offs.

They've named an unchanged line-up just as their fans wanted them to.



Karachi's Imad Wasim says he'd also have batted first had he won because the "pitch looks great".



Karachi have made one change: Wayne Parnell is dropped in favour of tall fast bowler Umaid Asif.

The change is not what their fans wanted.

Line-ups:

Lahore: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Muhammad Faizan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain

Karachi: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Alex Hales, Chadwick Walton, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood, Umaid Asif

7:27pm: We're minutes away from the toss.



6:32pm: Roughly an hour left before match toss (7:30pm) so now is when we begin our live coverage for the blockbuster final.

Let's first begin with all the essentials and specials you can go through before the kick-off.

