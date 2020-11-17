The final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 will be played tonight at the National Stadium between Lahore Qalandars and the venue's resident side Karachi Kings.

The match is scheduled to begin at 8pm Pakistan Standard Time, while the match toss is to take place half an hour ago at 7:30pm.

With general fans now allowed at the stadium, the only way to watch the match is either on television or online.

So the fans wanting to watch the blockbuster clash must clear their schedule and head home immediately if they are to catch the first ball.

PSL final timing: When does Karachi vs Lahore match start?