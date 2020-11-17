For unwavering support, Ben Dunk wants to win PSL final for Qalandars fans

Lahore Qalandars batsman Ben Dunk

Lahore Qalandars batsman Ben Dunk has a simple, uncomplicated plan for tonight's PSL final against Karachi Kings: do whatever it takes to win the trophy.

The 33-year-old from Australia told Geo Super that he’s confident of a good show in the final and hoped that Lahore Qalandars will finally provide the fans something to smile about.

“I am very excited to play the final,” he said. “The main aim of the tournament was to win the PSL. We have put so much hard work to get to the final and it is fitting that it is against Karachi who are our main rivals.

"I am looking forward to playing, I am sure lot of people will be tuning in and I am hoping we’ll be able to give Lahore fans something to smile about,” he said.

Dunk, who has played two innings in play-off stage with scores of 20 and 3, hoped to repeat his 40-ball-99 type performance against Karachi Kings in the finals.

However, he was also quick to add that his team’s victory was more important than his individual goals.

“I am confident of doing good against Karachi. It is always nice when you’re up against a team you’ve had good performance against. But if it is not me, I am sure one of my teammates will certainly step in and play that innings or bowl that spell that can win us the game,” he said.

“My target is really simple: the main aim there is to win. Even if I get no runs and we win, it will be easily satisfying for me. The main target is to do whatever it take to win the game,” Dunk reiterated.

Replying to a question, he said that the final “is super important”, not only for the franchise but also for the players.

“The reason why we play the game is to try and win trophies and tonight is a great opportunity for us to do that. So hopefully we can win it,” he said.

The Australian also praised loyal Lahore Qalandars’ fans, who impressed him with their unwavering, unconditional support for the team.

“My message to Lahore Qalandars fans is that you stuck with us for five years and today we’ll be able to finally give you something to cheer about. Thank you for all the support, not only that you’ve impressed me personally, but the team as well, it has encouraged us a lot,” he concluded.

