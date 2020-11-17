Pakistan's non-cricketing sports stars also excited for PSL 2020 final

Such is the magnitude of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final that athletes from sports other than cricket are also looking forward to the blockbuster final between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars tonight and also making their picks.

While champion wrestler Inam Butt and tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq want Lahore Qalandars to do well, top karateka Saadi Abbas says he will be rooting for Karachi Kings in the final.



“Being a Lahori, I have always supported Lahore Qalandars and I am cheering for them from day one,” said Aisam-ul-Haq.

“Not only me, but people from other part of countries are also eager to see Lahore Qalandars win the final, knowing their struggles for the last four years,” Aisam told Geo Super.

Inam, Rustam-e-Pakistan and world beach wrestling champion, said that he wants to see Rana Fawad – the Qalandars owner – show his dance skills in Karachi but also backs Babar Azam of Karachi Kings to score some runs.

“I am very excited to see PSL final being played in Karachi. While I want to see Babar Azam score a century, I also want to see Rana Fawad do some bhangra at the stadium and celebrate the success,” Inam said.

“I want to wish best of luck to both the teams and whoever wins, he ultimate winner tomorrow will be Pakistan cricket,” the champion wrestler said.

Saadi, a member of Pakistan karate team, said that he will be rooting for Karachi Kings.

“I want to congratulate both the teams as they’ve qualified for the final for the first time, but it will be Karachi Kings as the winner. I will be rooting for them,” he said.

Kulsoom Hazara, the female karate champion of the country, praised Pakistan Cricket Board for arranging PSL remainders despite pandemic and portraying a good image of the country.

“Although I am a Karachiite but I will show the sportspersons' spirit and cheer for both the teams. May the best team wins. It is going to be the greatest day for Pakistan cricket,” she said.

Pakistan’s leading badminton player Palwasha Bashir was also eager and excited ahead of the big match. She told Geo Super that the final will be the biggest event in Pakistan cricket.

“The two biggest cities of Pakistan - Lahore and Karachi - are taking on each other. Nothing can be bigger than this. And both the teams are evenly poised for the final. While Karachi has the likes of Babar Azam and Imad Wasim, Qalandars have Ben Dunk and Haris Rauf on their sides. It will be a great contest,” she said.

“Lahore Qalandars are an amazing team. Whenever you talk about Lahore Qalandars, you think of Rana Fawad and his emotions during the game. We all wish to see him happy but being Karachiite, I would want the Kings to do well in the final,” Palwasha concluded.

