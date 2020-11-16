PSL 2020: Afridi acknowledges Rauf’s gesture, praises his ‘unplayable’ delivery

Pakistan cricket superstar Shahid Afirdi acknowledged Haris Rauf’s gesture last night in Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans game where the bowler humbly held both hands together after dismissing his wicket.



Taking to Twitter, Afridi responded to the popular event by going all praises for the right-arm pacer. The all-rounder said that it was an ‘unplayable yorker’ and urged Rauf, in jest, to bowl him ‘slow’ next time.

"It was a great and unplayable yorker Haris very well bowled! Please bowl slow to me next time,” Afridi wrote while sharing Rauf’s interview to Espncricinfo.

Read: Twitter Reacts to Haris Rauf apologizing to Afridi

Earlier last night, Rauf had apologized to Afridi after dismissing his wicket. The incident soon became a trending topic on internet. Qalandars’ bowler, however, said that the gesture was not him apologizing but an act of respect as he really admires the senior player.

The former skipper also congratulated the opponent team on qualifying for the final and thanked fans for supporting Sultans throughout the season.

"Congratulations to Qalandars for [the] final berth. Look forward to an exciting match tomorrow. Thank you Sultans fans for supporting us throughout the season," Afridi added.

Read: Lahore Qalandars reach PSL 2020 final with win over Multan Sultans

PSL 2020: Afridi acknowledges Rauf’s gesture, praises ‘unplayable’ delivery