Hafeez bears huge loss after abandoning Lanka Premier League / Photo: Getty Images

Karachi: Pakistani batsman Mohamamd Hafeez has to bear a huge loss after abandoning Lanka Premier League due to his duties with the national cricket team for their tour of New Zealand.

According to Daily Express, the veteran all-rounder will have to suffer a loss of PKR 10,000,000 as he did not get the permission from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to participate in the Twenty20 league.

The paper reported that Hafeez was asked to choose between the Sri Lankan T20 tournament and the series against Black Caps.

The Professor, choosing to represent his national team, then apologized to Colombo Kings for his unavailability. The franchise had signed the player earlier this month after their key players Faf du Plessis and Andre Russell had withdrawn from the squad due to personal reasons.

As per sources, Hafeez wanted to participate in the initial stage of the Lanka Premier League and hoped to join the national cricket team in New Zealand later. PCB, however, did not grant permission to the player as the team has to spend a quarantine period before the series, as directed by country’s health authorities.

Pakistan team will be travelling to New Zealand on Nov 23 to play 3 Tests and 2 T20Is, starting Dec 18.

